Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $89.44

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $85.57. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 17,294 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

