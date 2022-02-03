Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $89.44

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $85.57. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 17,294 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
