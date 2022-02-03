Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.