Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,881 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 253.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.