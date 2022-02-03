Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,544 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 311.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.