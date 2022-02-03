Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

