Citigroup Inc. Purchases 257,184 Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 10,287.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,684 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $21,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI opened at 3.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.53. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

