Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 544,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

