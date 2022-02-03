Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

