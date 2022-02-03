Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KALTF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

