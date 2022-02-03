Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Clarivate stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 547,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarivate stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

