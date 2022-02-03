Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 62,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

