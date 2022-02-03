ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

