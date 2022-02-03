Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of CLFD opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.