Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.