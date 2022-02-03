Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

