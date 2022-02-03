Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $686.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.79. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

