Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $153,000.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

LICY stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

