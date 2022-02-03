Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in January

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 645,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,870 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $7,683,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 359,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,423. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

