CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

