CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.