CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 76,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,642. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

