CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNEY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.