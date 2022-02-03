CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 310.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

