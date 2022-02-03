Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Cogent Communications worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.