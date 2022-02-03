Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.