Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LDP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,362. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

