Collateral Pay Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $329,926.29 and $1,045.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.