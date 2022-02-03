Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore Sells 2,750 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,123. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

