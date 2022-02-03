Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 137,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 75,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

