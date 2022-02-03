Comparing Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advent Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 349.80%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 241.71 -$100.21 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.72 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.05

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

