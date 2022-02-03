Comparing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.63 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.99 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 15.75 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -85.00

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.82%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.