Comparing Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $830,000.00 370.82 -$88.04 million ($2.14) -2.00 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.65 -$19.93 million ($0.48) -1.13

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -348,653.50% -77.17% -60.42% Antibe Therapeutics -244.59% -52.35% -34.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 489.95%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats Mersana Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace, and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

