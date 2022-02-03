Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CND. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 457,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,326. Concord Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

