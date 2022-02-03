ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

CNOB opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

