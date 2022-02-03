ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 68.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

COP opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

