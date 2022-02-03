ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 68.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
COP opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
