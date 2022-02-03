Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 55.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 58.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

