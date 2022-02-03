Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

