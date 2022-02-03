Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,131.69

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,131.69 and traded as high as C$2,210.06. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,189.71, with a volume of 38,624 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,421.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$45.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,194.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,133.87.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.5999987 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

