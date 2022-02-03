Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

