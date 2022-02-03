Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,174. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 78,904 shares of company stock valued at $811,933 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

