Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

