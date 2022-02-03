Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitfarms and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% 21Vianet Group -8.26% -6.61% -2.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and 21Vianet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million 20.48 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -364.00 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 1.68 -$415.22 million ($1.29) -7.06

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 21Vianet Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $22.23, indicating a potential upside of 143.96%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Summary

Bitfarms beats 21Vianet Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

