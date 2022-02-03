Contrasting Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.33 -$428.70 million ($5.35) -4.15 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 8 6 0 2.33 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 66.75%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -19.80% -23.44% -6.01% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Group beats Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

