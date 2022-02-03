Convex Finance Price Hits $26.35 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $19.55 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $26.35 or 0.00071433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,185,853 coins and its circulating supply is 48,616,101 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.