Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

