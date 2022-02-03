Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.29 million.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,593. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

