Cormark Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$67.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. Research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.