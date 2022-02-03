Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well-positioned to address the growing customer demand, broaden its portfolio and enhance shareholders’ value. It is focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. 5G, broadband and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across the Optical Communications segment. Corning boasts a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary headwinds remain concerns. An increase in raw material and shipping costs are significantly affecting its bottom-line growth. A decline in the production level in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage is another concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

