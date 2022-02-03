Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

