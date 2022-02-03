Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

